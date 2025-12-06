Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun moved a step closer to becoming the next US antisemitism envoy on Wednesday, as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted to advance his nomination in a divided 14-8 tally that reflected the partisan tensions surrounding his bid.

All 12 committee Republicans supported Rabbi Kaploun, while only two Democrats - Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada - joined them.

Rabbi Kaploun, a Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi, businessman, and 2024 Trump campaign surrogate, used his November confirmation hearing to highlight his personal encounters with antisemitism and to emphasize education, particularly about the Holocaust, as the central tool for combating hatred.

But Democrats focused instead on the administration’s approach to right-wing antisemitism, pressing Rabbi Kaploun on Trump’s failure to denounce the extremist influencer Nick Fuentes after a recent interview conducted by Tucker Carlson. Rabbi Kaploun avoided direct criticism of Trump, stressing free speech principles while asserting that the administration “is clear in condemning antisemitism.”

The vote came two weeks after 18 House Democrats urged the Senate to reject Rabbi Kaploun’s nomination, citing his past partisan comments and legal controversies previously reported by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Shaheen said Wednesday she remained concerned about those remarks but hoped Rabbi Kaploun would “be above partisanship” if confirmed, according to Jewish Insider.

Speaking soon after the vote at the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s North American Mayors Summit in New Orleans, Rabbi Kaploun framed the challenge in civic terms.

“Antisemitism is anti-American. Racism is anti-American,” he said. “Myself, the President, the Secretary of State, and the entire administration are going to work tirelessly to make sure religious liberty, justice, and restoring respect for humanity for everybody is the goal.”