US Vice President JD Vance said in a Fox News interview that President Donald Trump has made clear that Iran must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"The president has been as crystal clear as he could be. Iran can't have a nuclear weapon," Vance said. He added that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon "would be the ultimate military objective, if that's the route that he chose."

Vance stated that the administration is seeking to achieve that goal through diplomacy. "That is, of course, what we're trying to accomplish, as the president said, through the preferred route of diplomacy," he said.

He described the objective as ensuring that "Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, cannot threaten the world with nuclear terrorism." Vance added, "I think most Americans understand that you can't let the craziest and worst regime in the world have nuclear weapons. That's what the president is accomplishing."

According to Vance, the President has established a clear goal and is pursuing diplomatic efforts while retaining other options. "He's going to try to accomplish it diplomatically. But as we all know, Bill, the president has a number of other tools at his disposal to ensure this doesn't happen," he said, adding that the President has "shown a willingness to use them."

Vance expressed hope that Iran would approach upcoming negotiations seriously. "I hope the Iranians take it seriously in their negotiations tomorrow, because that's certainly what the president prefers," he said.

When asked whether that meant Iran's supreme leader "has to go," Vance responded that the President would ultimately decide how to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"I think the president ultimately will make the decision about how to ensure Iran does not have a nuclear weapon," Vance said. He confirmed that another round of diplomatic talks with Iran was scheduled, describing the effort as an attempt "to reach a reasonable settlement."

"But a reasonable settlement towards what end? Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. It's very simple," he said, adding that "the supreme leader and everybody in their system should understand it."

Vance reiterated that the administration hopes to resolve the matter without military action. "We've been crystal clear and we're hopeful that we're able to come to a good resolution without the military," he said. "But if we have to use the military, the president, of course, has that right as well."