US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he had nominated Yehuda Kaploun as the US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

“Yehuda is a successful businessman, and staunch advocate for the Jewish Faith and the Rights of his people to live and worship free from persecution,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform in which he announced the nomination.

“With antisemitism dangerously on the rise, Yehuda will be the strongest Representative for Americans and Jews across the Globe, and promote PEACE. Congratulations Yehuda!” he added.

Kaploun, a close advisor to Trump, is considered a key figure in enlisting the support of haredi leadership for Trump.

He is also the co-founder and President of RussKap Water, which specializes in developing and manufacturing best-in-class Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) which create clean drinking water from the humidity in the air.

Kaploun has also served in an advisory capacity to large corporations, law firms, investment firms, real estate companies, and political leaders across the US and in Israel. In addition, he has advised and assisted in many US crises and natural disasters including the 9/11 rescue efforts, as well as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The role of US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism was most recently held by Deborah Lipstadt, who served in the role from 2022 to January of this year under the Biden administration.