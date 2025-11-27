The IDF on Thursday marked one year since the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect.

Since the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon came into effect on November 27th, 2024, troops of the Northern Command and the 91st Division have been operating in Lebanon to prevent the Hezbollah terrorist organization from rebuilding.

In addition, troops from the 810th Brigade under the command of the 210th Division are operating in the “Har Dov” area in Lebanon, alongside their activity in Syria.

Throughout the past year, and as part of enforcing the agreement, troops from the 769th Brigade, the 300th Brigade, and the Central Brigade under the command of the 91st Division carried out approximately 1,200 targeted activities.

The division’s troops completed dozens of proactive activities to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, to thwart attempts to collect intelligence on the IDF, and to diminish Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

During their activity, the troops located dozens of military structures used by terrorists to carry out actions against IDF troops, weapons storage facilities, missile launch sites, missile launchers, and observation and firing positions.

As part of the effort to enforce the understandings, IDF troops led by the Northern Command, in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force and guided by the Intelligence Directorate, eliminated more than 370 terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organization, Hamas, and the various Palestinian terrorist organizations.