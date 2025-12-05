Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, voiced strong opposition to any discussion of dividing the Gaza Strip and called for the immediate implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

“We have full confidence that President Trump and the American side will be involved in implementing the plan they outlined. This plan was prepared to be carried out in practice, and that is what we are working to advance through ongoing contact with the American side,” said Abdelatty.

He added that efforts are focused on moving without delay to implement the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, as there is no alternative, and it is imperative to prevent any party from obstructing or slowing down the plan’s execution.

Addressing the debate over an international force to be stationed in Gaza, Abdelatty said the main disagreements concern the precise definition of its authority: “The international force must be deployed in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible, to monitor the parties’ compliance with the ceasefire agreement.”

He further noted that Egypt is working to establish a civilian administrative committee in Gaza to provide basic services to the local population.

Later, he added, authority should be transferred to the Palestinian Authority, with the Palestinian police serving as “the sole body responsible for security.”