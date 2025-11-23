A senior delegation from the Hamas terror group, led by Khalil al-Hayya, arrived in Cairo Saturday night to discuss the recent security "escalation" in Gaza and the transition to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

According to a senior Hamas official, talks with the Egyptian intelligence chief will address the fate of Hamas terrorists trapped in a tunnel in Rafah, Israel's policies in Gaza since the ceasefire began, and clauses of the agreement that have yet to be implemented. Foremost among these policies is the reopening of the Rafah Crossing for two-way civilian passage.

The discussions will also reportedly cover efforts to locate the remaining bodies of Israeli hostages and the deployment of an international task force in Gaza, in line with US President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan.

Earlier, Hamas denied media reports claiming its representatives had informed the US administration that the ceasefire had ended due to Israeli strikes in Gaza.

Saturday reports said that Hamas terror group had informed the US envoys that from their perspective, the ceasefire is "over" and they are "ready to fight."

The Prime Minister's Office responded: "Today, Hamas violated the ceasefire again, sending a terrorist into Israel held territory to attack IDF soldiers. In response, Israel eliminated five senior Hamas terrorists."

"Israel has fully honored the ceasefire, Hamas has not.

"Throughout the ceasefire, dozens of Hamas terrorists have crossed the Israeli lines to attack our troops, while they execute Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

"We again call on the mediators to insist that Hamas fulfill its side of the Ceasefire and President Trump’s 20-point plan: Hamas must immediately return the three deceased hostages it is still holding and complete its disarmament and enable the total demilitarization of Gaza."