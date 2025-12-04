The IDF briefed the family of Sergeant Yosef Haim Tzvi Serlin on the findings of the expert committee appointed to examine the circumstances of his death during a Krav Maga training exercise in Unit 504 this past March.

The investigation was based on an examination of orders, procedures, and exercise files, as well as questioning commanders and soldiers, and collecting testimonies from fighters who were present at the event.

According to the findings, Yosef was injured during an exercise that was part of an official training program for combat trainees. Despite attempts to administer medical treatment on-site, he was pronounced dead. For reasons of privacy, the specific medical circumstances have not been detailed.

The expert committee determined that the training contained significant errors and failures that deviated from professional guidelines. The manner in which the exercise was conducted contradicted IDF orders and violated the directives of the Chief Infantry and Paratroopers Officer regarding combat fitness. The committee noted that commanders were expected to demonstrate greater responsibility and professionalism both in preparation and during the training itself.

The incident is also under Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) review, which is examining all circumstances of the death. The findings will be transferred to the Military Advocate General and will be presented transparently to the family once completed.

Based on the committee’s conclusions, the commanding general adopted the recommendations and implemented significant disciplinary measures:

D., Commander of Unit 504 (Brigadier General): received a formal command reprimand.

Y., Commander of the Combat Fighters Division (Lieutenant Colonel): promotion frozen for six years.

N., a captain: dismissed from his position and barred from command roles for two years.

A., a lieutenant: dismissed from his position and barred from command roles for two years.

T., a lieutenant: dismissed from his position and released from the IDF.