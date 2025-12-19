A Russian citizen residing in Israel on a work visa worked for months under the direction of Iranian intelligence agents, performing tasks such as photographing and documenting sensitive sites across the country - according to a serious indictment submitted by the Central District Prosecutor's Office to the District Court.

According to the indictment, Vitaly Zvyagnintsev, 30, made contact in October 2025 with a person who identified himself as "Roman," operating as a foreign agent for an entity hostile to Israel.

The communication took place via Telegram and WhatsApp applications, during which the defendant received tasks to document ports, military vessels, and strategic facilities - in exchange for payment through digital means.

Among other things, Zvyagnintsev documented the port of Eilat, the port of Haifa, the port of Ashdod, US and Israeli warships, the oil refineries in Haifa, and areas of security significance.

According to the indictment, the defendant even checked the types of ships he was asked to photograph and understood that these were espionage tasks.

In November, during one of the missions, the defendant arrived at the marina in Herzliya and photographed the yacht area near the Carlton Hotel. Security guards at the location noticed him, called the police, and he was detained, questioned, and ordered to delete the photos he had taken. He was later released from the location. Despite the delay, the defendant updated his handler and was paid for the operation.

Despite the delay and initial exposure, Zvyagnintsev continued carrying out additional tasks for the agent. Among other things, he purchased, as instructed, a dedicated mobile phone for documentation purposes, provided a photo of his residency permit, and even explored the possibility of working exclusively for the foreign entity.

The arrest occurred on December 4 when the defendant traveled to the Ramat David Air Force base to photograph and document the location. Security forces arrested him on site before he could transmit the videos to his handler. Since his arrest, he has been in custody.

The indictment charges him with serious offenses, including contact with a foreign agent, providing information to the enemy with the intent to harm the state's security, and attempts to pass on security-related information. The prosecutor’s office emphasizes that the defendant acted knowingly, understanding that he was working for entities seeking to harm Israel, but continued his actions for financial reasons.

The Shin Bet called on citizens, residents, and foreign workers in Israel to avoid contact with unidentified individuals or enemy states and emphasizes that security agencies will continue to act with determination to thwart any espionage and terrorist activities within the country.