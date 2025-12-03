The prosecution succeeded in building a significant evidentiary basis against most of the Hamas forces imprisoned in Israel who were involved in the October 7th massacre, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

The evidence was assembled despite a serious concern at the start of the investigation that it would be difficult to prove the involvement of many of the suspects.

The prosecution believes it can prove the terrorists' participation using, "a solid body of evidence."

Documents submitted to the Constitution Committee indicate that analysis of the evidentiary framework is already in advanced stages, and that draft indictments have been prepared against some of those involved in the massacre. Currently, about 300 terrorists suspected of direct involvement in the October 7 events are being held in Israel.

In the Constitution Committee, a joint proposal by Knesset members Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) and Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beiteinu) is currently being advanced to promote the prosecution of the terrorists.

The advancement towards prosecution comes at the same time as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is trying to pass legislation that would mandate the death penalty for the captured terrorists who can be proven to have committed murder. The proposed bill specifically excludes any option for judicial discretion, consideration of mitigating circumstances, plea bargains, or alternative sentences.