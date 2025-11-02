The Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, held a command meeting this evening (Sunday) with senior officers of the Military Advocate General's Office, following the resignation of Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi over her role in the Force 100 affair and the false affidavits she submitted to the Supreme Court.

The Chief of Staff said, "The events of recent days have caused severe damage to the trust of the IDF and the public in the military justice system. Alongside the pursuit of truth, I am confident that the prosecution will continue to fulfill its role as expected and as required for all of us."

He then addressed specific failings by figures within the system and stressed the importance of rebuilding trust, "Even if some officers erred gravely and acted improperly, I have full confidence in our ability to rebuild from this painful event and to restore confidence in the prosecution, after its actions on behalf of IDF soldiers and their commanders over the past two years and more broadly."

Zamir clarified that the IDF intends to act quickly and responsibly to appoint a successor to the role, "At this time, everything will be done to preserve stability, bring about the appointment of a new Military Advocate General, and ensure that the IDF continues to operate according to the law in carrying out its missions."

He added, "We will carry out the necessary processes professionally, without favoritism, and for the sake of the IDF, its soldiers and the State of Israel."