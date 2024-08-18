State Attorney Amit Aisman held an urgent meeting with members of law enforcement on Sunday to discuss the far-right riots in the Arab village of Jit last week.

Representatives of the Samaria and Judea District Police intelligence and investigations department, representatives of the Shin Bet's Jewish desk, and the IDF Prosecutor General were invited to the meeting.

The meeting was held without any representatives of the IDF Central Command, which oversees Judea and Samaria, and the IDF was only represented by the Prosecutor General.

During the meeting, a Shin Bet representative blamed the IDF and claimed that the soldiers backed up the rioters in Jit and did not fight them. In addition, a Shin Bet official attacked National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and claimed that "those who were once our targets have become ministers."

Sources with knowledge of the meeting criticized State Attorney Amit Aisman: "Of course, we need to enforce the law and bring those who break it to justice, but where was the State Attorney to call such an urgent meeting against Arab crime for instance, or when there was non-stop incitement against the Prime Minister? In these cases, he prefers to roll his eyes. I can't ignore the feeling that the urgency of the meeting has a political dimension."