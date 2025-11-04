The military prosecutor handling the high-profile Sde Teiman case has been placed on forced leave, amid suspicions he leaked sensitive investigation materials related to the case.

The officer, a lieutenant colonel serving as the Operational Affairs Prosecutor in the IDF's Military Advocate General (MAG) Corps, has been temporarily replaced by another lieutenant colonel from the same unit, according to a report by Galei Tzahal.

Lt. Col. L. was recently questioned under caution by police on suspicion of transferring investigation materials from the Force 100 case to colleagues within the MAG Corps, allegedly so the materials could be leaked to the media. Among the materials were video footage and polygraph test results.

Sources familiar with the investigation claim that the dismissed Military Advocate General, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, had instructed subordinates to request the materials from the prosecutor.

However, investigators are still examining whether Lt. Col. L. was aware that the materials were intended for media disclosure, or if he shared them as part of routine coordination with the MAG Corps.

Separately, defense attorneys representing soldiers accused in the Sde Teiman abuse case were formally notified by the Military Prosecution that the terrorist involved in the case was released to Gaza as part of the recent hostage deal. The update was signed “on behalf of the Operational Affairs Prosecutor,” confirming that the prosecutor was placed on leave due to the ongoing investigation.