In advance of the Gur Hasidic community’s upcoming business expo, community entrepreneurs unveiled a new business model yesterday that will serve as the centerpiece of the event and is expected to define the character of the gathering.

The model, presented at a preliminary conference in Netanya, aims to leverage the economic potential of a large, concentrated demographic. Organizers say it is designed to translate broad exposure into real customers and concrete commercial activity.

Unlike traditional fairs, the initiative is framed as a direct-to-consumer sales platform, giving participating businesses access to a focused market of roughly 100,000 potential consumers from within the community.

The model was introduced ahead of next month’s expo, which will feature a business fair with exhibitions showcasing both commercial ventures and community institutions. The program will also include professional panels and networking sessions.

Attendance is expected to reach approximately 15,000 people, according to organizers.