Montana Tucker, an American singer, dancer, and social media influencer, who has become a prominent advocate for Israel. With over 13 million followers across her platforms, she uses her voice and reach to raise awareness and support for the country.

Today, May 5, 2025, Tucker visited the Emunah Sabah Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya. The home provides a loving and stable environment for around 200 children from across Israel, offering them not just care but a true sense of family.

Tucker, who made headlines when she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards wearing a dress printed with a yellow ribbon and the message “bring them home,” continues to dedicate her social media presence to standing with Israel. In recent weeks, her posts supporting Israel have received widespread attention and praise, and she has declared her commitment to continue this effort without pause.

During her visit, Tucker met with the home’s director, Yehuda Kohn, who shared with her the mission and daily life of the children living there. Deeply moved by what she saw, Tucker said, “I am happy to meet people who contribute to society and education in Israel. It is inspiring and I am proud to continue supporting the country and its people.”

Her visit brought joy and encouragement to the children and staff, reinforcing the powerful impact of international support and solidarity.