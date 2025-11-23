The legendary Mayor of Netanya, Miriam Feirberg-Ikar, who passed away on Friday, is being laid to rest at this hour. Thousands arrived to pay their final respects and passed by her casket.

Roni Ikar, Miriam’s husband, bid her farewell with a choked voice. “At age 52 I met Miriam - I met the love of my life. Almost 25 years of wonderful partnership and friendship,” he said. “You gave me a loving and attentive heart, tenderness, warmth, and care that made our lives full of closeness and fulfillment. My Miriam, I regret that I didn’t tell you enough times how much I love you, and what an amazing, fascinating, wise, and special woman you were.”

He added: “You were a legendary mother and grandmother to your children, and also to mine. Always supporting and helping - a mother and grandmother to everyone. Despite the illness, you were a lioness, you were a superwoman. On this terrible day, I hope you can feel all the love from the public. I love you and am fortunate that I was able to live with you and by your side. After the recent elections we planned, alongside the continuation of your work, new plans that unfortunately unraveled so cruelly.”

Israel Katz, Defense Minister and the government’s representative at the funeral, said that a few months ago, when the city stadium was renamed, he told Feirberg-Ikar: “Every city eventually becomes similar to its mayor, and Netanya became a beautiful city - just like you, Miriam - reflecting your inner and outer beauty. Miriam was a true public leader in every sense of the word, an inspiring woman.”

He added: “For the 27 years in which you led the city, Miriam, you were the driving force behind Netanya thanks to your vision and your ability to rally colleagues and partners. Thank you, dear Miriam, for an inspiring path, for your leadership, your dedication, and for being a true example of a public servant.”

Tzafrir Feirberg, Miriam’s son, shared a photo of his mother yesterday and wrote: “You did it your way ❤️ I still have not got used to this and am already missing you terribly 🥲💔 I promise to be the strongest person in the world.”

Tal Feirberg, Miriam's daughter, eulogized her mother in tears. “Many people say you were their second mother, but for me you were MY mother,” she said. “You were always the anchor, the support - the one to steady things, to put everything in perspective, to give advice. That’s who you were - so kind-hearted, so sensitive.”

At the opening of this morning’s weekly government meeting, Netanyahu eulogized Feirberg-Ikar, and the ministers stood for a moment of silence in her memory. “Miriam was a trailblazing leader. She served as mayor of Netanya for nearly 30 years. It’s unbelievable - but believable for anyone who knew her, because of her deep commitment to the city, her enthusiasm, her initiative, and also her ability to withstand difficulties, including the unjust legal attack against her, from which she thankfully was eventually cleared. She faced it proudly.”

He added: “She was also deeply committed - as I know, and as all of you can attest - because every conversation with her was: ‘What can you do for Netanya? What can we do together for Netanya?’ No exaggeration. I don’t remember a single conversation with her that didn’t include - not only didn’t exclude - but wasn’t driven, by that question.”