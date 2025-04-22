Endangered lemur found being held in private apartment

Police forces who searched the apartment of a suspected criminal in Netanyahu on Monday discovered several wild animals, an airsoft pistol, and substances suspected of being drugs.

For the first time in Israel, a ring-tailed lemur was found in the apartment. The species is in danger of extinction.

Other than the lemur, officers found finches, Egyptian chameleons, and a taxidermied Israeli gazelle.

The director of the Nature and Parks Authority's Captive Wild Animal Department, Uri Laniel, noted: "This is the first time in Israel that we found a lemur - a very complex and sensitive animal, the breeding of which in a private setting is prohibited - in a private home. This is another severe case of animal abuse. The poor lemur was held in isolation, inadequately, and was fed inappropriate food, therefore, its medical condition is not good."

He added: "The lemur originates in Madagascar. In the past, in Israel, they were kept in zoos and petting zoos; now, nearly all lemurs are kept only in zoos. The chameleons that were found have the potential to be an invasive species, which could seriously harm the local environment. We will continue to save all wild animals who are in captivity illegally. This case only strengthens our long-standing demand to change the scope of punishment to create deterrence.