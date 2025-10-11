Roi Shalev, boyfriend of Mapal Adam, who was murdered in the attack, was found lifeless yesterday (Friday) at the scene of a vehicle fire near Netanya.

Hili Solomon, a Kfar Yona resident who had been Shalev's partner, was also murdered at the Supernova festival. Rafaela, Shalev's mother, took her own life two weeks after the massacre.

"I'm really sorry. I can't bear this pain anymore. I'm burning from the inside and I can't contain it any longer," Shalev wrote in an Instagram post hours before his body was found. "In my life I have never felt such pain and suffering. Deep and burning, it eats me from the inside. I really can't anymore."

"Please don't be angry with me, please," he added. "No one will ever understand me, and that's okay because you cannot understand. I just want this suffering to end. I'm alive, but dead inside. Please remember the good in me. Those who had the chance to know me know that I'm all good."

Maayan Adam, the sister of Mapal, eulogized Shalev in a post on her Instagram page. "Roi was murdered on October 7 and died yesterday," Maayan wrote. "I have no words, and it will take time to find them. I hope these two children are hugged and smiling now, pressing heart to heart again."

"It is not logical that I, a private individual, have to receive calls at 11, 12 at night about my sister's friends who are trying to end their lives and to call senior officials in the health system to wake up to their lives and save the survivors from cutting their wrists, from committing suicide," Eyal Golan, brother of Nova survivor Shirel Golan who took her own life last year, told Maya Rachlin this evening. "I am small, standing at the gate, when the health system, the public mental health system, has millions."

"Now the family is gathering to bury their son," he added. "What's wrong with you? What, do you want another case like Shirel? Because it will happen, they are ticking time bombs."



Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett shared a personal post at the end of Shabbat in which he revealed for the first time the moving and painful account of his meeting with Roi Shalev.

He went to Adam family's home shortly after the October 7th massacre, where he first heard from Roi the description of the events of that day. "Roi described in a trembling voice how they hid under a car, with dozens of terrorists around them, and how they were shot at point-blank range. He recounted how blood flowed from Mapal's body, and her life flowed out of her and ended there", Bennett wrote.

He continued, "I felt like I was hearing the story of a Holocaust survivor minutes after his liberation from Auschwitz. Because that is what it was there — a small Holocaust. There was no state. There was no army. Jews hid for hours from murderous monsters."

Bennett noted that Roi felt pangs of guilt for not having been able to save his partner, but the family stressed to him that he was not to blame. "Her family received him with love and sensitivity", he wrote.

Bennett related that Roi had worked since then to help others, but took his own life early on Shabbat. "Another soul murdered on that cursed day", Bennett added.

Bennett concluded his remarks with a call to remember all the victims of that day — the murdered, the wounded, and those with mental health challenges — and to care for them as a national priority.