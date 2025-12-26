US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, commented on Friday’s terrorist attack in northern Israel in which two Israelis were murdered .

“Another terror attack on innocent civilians. For the Jew-haters and anti-Israel crowd, these intentional murders threaten a short and long term solution to lasting peace,” said Huckabee.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commented on the attack and said, "My wife Sara and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who were murdered in the combined terror attack in the north: [19-year-old] Aviv Maor, of blessed memory, and 68-year-old Shimshon Mordechai, of blessed memory.”

“We wish the wounded a speedy recovery and support the heroic citizen who neutralized the terrorist,” he added.

“While there have been many successful counter-terrorism operations over the past year, we unfortunately experience murderous attacks from time to time. The Government of Israel will continue to act to thwart anyone who seeks to harm its citizens," Netanyahu concluded.

Following the attack, IDF and ISA (Shin Bet) forces, along with forces of the Israel Prison Service, began operating in the area of the Palestinian Arab village of Qabatiya to thwart terrorism.

The terrorist who carried out the attack, Ahmad al-Roub, was a 37-year-old resident of Qabatiya. He escaped in his vehicle towards Afula after the attack, and was neutralized.

During the operation, ISA forces conducted questioning of suspects, and together with IDF soldiers, carried out a mapping process in preparation for the demolition of the terrorist’s residence.

