A Gaza security source has reported that the Hamas terror group's internal security apparatus, "Rada," thwarted an attempted abduction of one of the group’s fighters.

In a statement released by the internal security mechanism, it claimed that the attempted kidnapping was carried out by a group of mercenaries operating on behalf of Israel.

The statement also said that in their ambush, Hamas terrorists succeeded in seizing the vehicle used during the attempt, as well as the military equipment the cell members possessed.

Hamas’ internal security emphasized the terror group’s determination to pursue “the occupation’s mercenaries and dismantle their networks,” calling on the public to report any suspicious activity connected to Israel.

Several days ago, an Arab woman alleged she had been abducted by Yasser Abu Shabab's group, which she claimed handed her over to Israel in an attempt to pressure her father, who is imprisoned in Israel. It was also reported that Abu Shabab’s group was behind the capture and transfer of Hamas operatives in Rafah to the IDF.

Last week, Abu Shabab held a briefing for his forces in Rafah and announced his plan to act against terror elements in the area.