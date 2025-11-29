תיעוד מפיצוץ המטענים שאותרו על ידי סיירת צנחנ דובר צה"ל

The Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit forces operated in Jenin as part of the IDF’s ongoing offensive activity in northern Samaria under Operation “Iron Wall.”

During searches conducted ahead of planned demolitions, explosives, ammunition, and other weapons were discovered.

According to the IDF, the operation was carried out in cooperation with the Menashe Brigade, regional engineering units, and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), following the decision of the Central Command Chief to demolish structures due to clear operational necessity.

During the searches, troops identified an old explosives lab, several ready-to-use explosive devices, and ammunition intended for terror activity. According to an IDF spokesperson, “Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit forces destroyed the weapons at the scene.”

Meanwhile, proactive operations continue to target terror infrastructure in northern Samaria as part of Operation “Five Stones” currently underway in the region.