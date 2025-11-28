The Department for the Investigation of Police (DIP) has opened a criminal investigation following the incident that occurred Thursday in Jenin, during which fighters from the undercover unit were seen shooting two terrorists, after the terrorists allegedly surrendered.

According to a statement from the IDF and Israel police, the force was operating as part of a targeted operation in northern Samaria against the terror infrastructure of the Islamic Jihad brigades.

The fighters surrounded a building where two senior wanted individuals were hiding and implemented the "pressure cooker" protocol, which lasted several hours and included the use of an IDF D9 bulldozer. When part of the building collapsed, the two militants emerged, and then shots were fired at them.

The force operated under the command of the Border Police’s Yamas unit, but the operational responsibility for the event rested with the IDF. The field investigation has already begun, and IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir ordered it accelerated.

According to the officers' version, one of the terrorists attempted to flee before it was confirmed that he was not carrying explosives or weapons. It was also claimed that the two stopped obeying the force's commands and tried to return to the building they had emerged from, which raised an immediate concern that they intended to harm the soldiers, leading to the opening of fire.

Meanwhile, following the controversy surrounding the footage of the shooting, an Israeli citizen named Danny Gallant conducted an in-depth analysis of the videos and presented clear signs of biased editing, including frame jumps, inconsistencies, and the use of unrelated videos in foreign media.