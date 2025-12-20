The U.S. Air Force bombed dozens of ISIS targets across Syria, in response to the killing of two American soldiers by an ISIS operative last Saturday.

CENTCOM forces struck more than 70 targets at multiple locations across central Syria with fighter jets, attack helicopters, and artillery. The Jordanian Armed Forces also supported with fighter aircraft. The operation employed more than 100 precision munitions targeting known ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites.

“This operation is critical to preventing ISIS from inspiring terrorist plots and attacks against the U.S. homeland.” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM. “We will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists who seek to harm Americans and our partners across the region.”

President Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Because of ISIS’s vicious killing of brave American Patriots in Syria, whose beautiful souls I welcomed home to American soil earlier this week in a very dignified ceremony, I am hereby announcing that the United States is inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible. We are striking very strongly against ISIS strongholds in Syria, a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS can be eradicated. The Government of Syria, led by a man who is working very hard to bring Greatness back to Syria, and is fully in support. All terrorists who are evil enough to attack Americans are hereby warned - YOU WILL BE HIT HARDER THAN YOU HAVE EVER BEEN HIT BEFORE IF YOU, IN ANY WAY, ATTACK OR THREATEN THE U.S.A."

Secretary Hegseth tweeted: "Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria."

"This is not the beginning of a war - it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people."

"As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans - anywhere in the world - you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you."

"Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue."

A U.S. administration official told CNN that the aim of Operation Hawkeye is to deliver a significant blow to the remnants of ISIS in Syria, and to their ability to pose a threat to U.S. forces in the region." Hundreds of U.S. troops remain deployed in Syria as part of the mission to combat the Islamic terrorist organization.