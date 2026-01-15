A suspended NHS doctor who praised a female Palestinian suicide bomber and her October 7 terrorist son as 'martyrs' on X has been arrested on suspicion of supporting Hamas.

Footage shows police entering the South Gloucestershire home of Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, 31, early Thursday, informing her she was detained under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Authorities said the arrest relates to online posts in November and December 2025 allegedly supporting Hamas.

This is Dr Aladwan’s fourth arrest since October, when she was first detained for 'malicious communication' and inciting racial hatred. She is also under investigation by the General Medical Council and was suspended in November for 15 months over alleged anti-Semitic and pro-terrorism social media posts.

Concerns over her fitness to practice followed posts claiming 'Jewish supremacy,' labelling Israelis 'worse than Nazis,' and praising Hamas and the October 7 attacks. She has also called Britain’s chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis 'Rabbi Genocide' and criticized media coverage of the Manchester synagogue attack.

Just hours before her latest arrest, Dr Aladwan posted a photo of Reem Al-Riyashi, the first female Hamas suicide bomber from Gaza, calling her and her child 'martyrs.' She wrote of the 2004 attack near Beit Hanoun that killed four soldiers, adding that Al-Riyashi’s son later died during the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Dr Aladwan’s social media history has repeatedly sparked controversy. She has called British Jewish children “colonisers" due to birthright trips, labelled the Royal Free Hospital a “Jewish supremacy cesspit," and praised Palestinian gunmen in fatal attacks as martyrs. She has also described antisemitism and the Holocaust as 'concepts' promoting a 'victimhood narrative' and shared images glorifying Hamas militants, including masked children and fighters.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “On Thursday, 15 January, officers arrested a 31-year-old woman in South Gloucestershire for allegedly expressing support for a proscribed organisation - Hamas - contrary to Section 12 (1A) of the Terrorism Act 2000. The allegation relates to online activity in November and December 2025. The woman was taken into police custody."