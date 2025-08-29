A fundraising event for Gaza that was supposed to be held in central Jerusalem at the initiative of the far-left Standing Together organization was canceled at the last minute following the Btsalmo organization's complaint to senior security officials.

On Thursday, the Btsalmo organization learned of Standing Together's plans to hold the event at the "Purple House" in downtown Jerusalem. Btsalmo CEO Shai Glick urgently reached out to the commander of the Jerusalem District Police, Amir Arzani, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, demanding that the event be banned.

Glick claimed that the event aids the residents of an enemy state and mentioned how the Haifa Police prohibited a similar event in the past. According to the CEO, there is a true fear that the funds collected will find their way to the Hamas terrorist organization or organizations that collaborate with it.

In response to the complaint, the police notified the left-wing organization that the event is illegal. A short time later, the organizers announced that it was canceled.

Glick stated, "We will not allow any extremist body to set up a fundraising headquarters for Hamas or the enemy residents in the heart of Jerusalem. I thank the Jerusalem Police and the National Security Minister who stand strong in the fight against terror and incitement. Stand Together is an extreme incitement organization, and the time has come to ban it. We will continue to track every attempt to incite against our soldiers and solidarity with Israel's enemy, and we will stop it."