The Palestinian Authority General Intelligence Service (GIS) in the Jenin district announced on Wednesday that ahead of Eid al-Adha on June 16th, it gave grants to families of "martyrs" (terrorists who were eliminated) and prisoners who were active in the service.

PA official media Wafa reported that a GIS delegation distributed the grants to 25 families of "martyrs" and 11 families of imprisoned terrorists.

Jenin district GIS commander Adnan Abu Aisha noted that PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas reiterated that even if they were left with one penny, they would give it to the families of martyrs and prisoners.

Israel sees the funding of eliminated and imprisoned terrorists' families by the PA as support of terrorism.

Israeli and US efforts to pressure the PA on the matter, including offsetting the tax money that Israel collects for the Palestinian governing body, have turned up empty. As far as the PA is concerned the issue is significant and non-negotiable.