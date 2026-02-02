A resident of Shechem (Nablus) in his 30s was arrested by IDF forces and transferred to police custody for questioning, on suspicion of attacking a shepherd and attempting to seize his personal weapon.

During the Sunday incident, the victim, who owns the Shuva Yisrael farm near Homesh, identified the threat and fired warning shots into the air to drive the attackers away. He then alerted security forces.

Following his interrogation at the Ariel police station, the suspect was arrested.

According to police, a report was received from the shepherd, stating that while tending his flock he was attacked by several terrorists who hurled stones at him and tried to snatch his firearm. The suspects fled the scene after the assault.

IDF forces were dispatched to the area, identified the victim and one of the suspects, and launched a search to locate additional individuals involved. One of the suspects was apprehended and taken for questioning.

The incident occurred east of the community of Homesh in Samaria, in the vicinity of the Shuva Yisrael farm. The farm owner, who was present at the site, noticed the attack, fired a warning shot in the air to deter the assailants, and called security forces. No injuries were reported.

Israel Police emphasized: “We will continue to investigate and act upon every case of violence, without bias, in cooperation with security forces and using all available means, in order to uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice."