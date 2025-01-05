The "Galilee Forces," a terror organization operating in northern Samaria, published a video on Sunday with a clear threat on the life of Minister of Heritage Amichay Eliyahu.

In the video, which was published on Palestinian Arab Telegram channels, the organization threatens the minister while noting his private information and place of residence.

The threat mentioned "lone wolves," terrorists who operate without coordination with a terror organization, complicating their actions difficult to thwart. The organization calls itself "Israel's first nightmare."

Security officials notified Minister Eliyahu's office that they are monitoring the threats and taking appropriate steps to protect the minister and his family.