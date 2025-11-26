Rabbi Pinchas Zaklos from the Chabad House in Zagreb, Croatia, spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva about the dilemma faced by hundreds of Israeli medical students studying at the University of Zagreb, in light of the shortage of doctors in Israel.

"It’s no longer a secret that the challenge facing Israel’s healthcare system is the shortage of doctors," he began. "Is the solution found in students studying abroad who will return to Israel after completing their studies? The answer probably depends on how much we invest in them."

Rabbi Zaklos shared that this is the tenth year in which 95% of the dean’s list students are Israeli, noting, "It’s not because of the quantity, but because of the quality."

According to him, around 450 Israelis are currently studying medicine in Zagreb, and their names are well-known in university departments and hospital wards. He also described internal discussions among the students, debating whether to return to Israel or move to the United States or European countries that offer tempting economic conditions.

Rabbi Zaklos shared that the Chabad House in Zagreb is working to influence the students to return to Israel, through its "Be'eri Center," which was established after October 7.

"We named it after the kibbutz and the fallen there, thinking as Israelis and Jews about how we could honor and remember those who fell," he explained. Rabbi Zaklos and his wife, Raizy, run educational activities, Shabbat (Sabbath) meals, and ongoing community support at the center.

He added, "Most of the students see the Chabad House as their second home in Zagreb, which makes life much easier, and they also find homelike warmth and a place to study and do their homework, and so on.

Rabbi Zaklos noted that this activity influences the views of many Israeli students, explaining, "The moment a student understands the significance of being Jewish and the importance of building Israel, many of them change their minds and return to Israel." In recent years, he has married dozens of couples who met at Chabad House, many of whom returned to Israel and integrated into the public healthcare system.

"It seems that in the meantime, most of those finishing their sixth year this year will take the Israeli licensing exam and return to Israel," he said. "We have no doubt that this is also a direct result of Chabad House’s activities."

Alongside this, Rabbi Zaklos highlighted the efforts of the "Olami" organization, emphasizing that "the resources aren’t large, but the desire and motivation are very strong." He also believes that the extensive activities strengthen the local Jewish community and provide it with significant strength.