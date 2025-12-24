Leibel Lazaroff, a 20-year-old volunteer in Australia, was gunned down by terrorists at the Sydney Hanukkah massacre.

In a post on X, his father Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff shared that Leibel was at the celebration working directly under Rabbi Eli Schlanger, "who was murdered in front of him."

"Leibel was saving the life of a police officer who was shot, by removing his own shirt applied a tourniquet saving the officer's life," Rabbi Lazaroff recounted. "Since the officer was incapacitated, as the terrorist was walking towards them, Leibel begged the officer to give him his gun, telling him, he’s from Texas, has a gun license and knows how to use it well, if not 'we’re both going to die.' As his father, I can attest Leibel’s incredible capabilities."

"Instead, Rabbi Eli was fatally shot and shortly after, Leibel was shot twice in the abdomen and leg, with a shotgun and rifle wound, and is now fighting for his life. Still in ICU, [he] is now having his 4th surgery, while also developing a fever overnight from abdominal infection."

Rabbi Lazaroff added, "I hope Australia will one day recognize him, sooner rather than later, as a national hero. Although, they failed to protect him, and he almost bled to death, Leibel, keeps on saying, 'I wish I could have done more, I tried, but I got shot.'"

"Leibel has a long medical road and surgeries ahead," his father stressed.

He also recalled that "only one month earlier, Leibel was playing piano and singing beautifully at a memorial for other victims of terrorism."

In a follow-up post, he clarified: "I’m fully aware that if the officer gave Leibel his gun, it would be against his rules, a civilian killing a terrorist to save other people’s lives and his own, is against your rules, but under duress, there are those that their survival instinct is to hide, and there are those that are willing and able to protect others even when it may mean their own certain death, just to save a life. Under strenuous circumstances, the rules of the game change."

In a separate post, Rabbi Lazaroff shared, "I thought I experienced life. This is no doubt my hardest life challenge experience. I know Hashem has a plan. Nevertheless, the journey is painful. So grateful to all of you that have been at our side along the way. We look forward to Leibel’s complete recovery. please continue your prayers and mitzvahs in his merit. Yehuda Leib ben Manya."