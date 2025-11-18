השליח שאיבד את רגליו הצטרף לניגון מבית החולים Chabad / Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI)

Rabbi Liraz Zeira, Chabad emissary to several colleges in Jerusalem, who was severely wounded in southern Syria and lost both his legs, was unable to attend this year's global convention of Chabad emissaries in the United States, an event he used to attend every year.

Rabbi Zeira joined the convention's closing event in a live broadcast from his hospital bed at Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

During the event, he delivered a blessing and encouragement to the audience of emissaries from around the world, who listened to his remarks with emotion.

At the end of his remarks, Rabbi Zeira joined in singing, "Ani Ma'amin," a traditional song of faith and prayer, along with those in the convention's main hall.