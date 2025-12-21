נתניהו בהדלקת נרות חנוכה עומר מירון/ לע״מ, סאונד: ניר שרף/ לע״מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lit the eighth candle of Hanukkah on Sunday with Chabad emissaries at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

During the candlelighting ceremony, the Prime Minister mentioned the massacre at a Chabad Hanukkah event a week ago in Australia: "The Chabad community and the entire people of Israel have endured a great tragedy in Sydney, where despicable murderers have murdered [the victims] for being Jews, and solely because they were Jews. But we have not lost our spirit, nor will we lose it. I saw it with the emissaries and also with all the Chabad Houses that were hit in the past."

He added: It didn't make us lose our spirit, on the contrary: I saw the empowerment and springing into action in order to bring the people of Israel closer together everywhere on Earth. I didn't check if there are any in Antarctica, but I know they are working on that."

Netanyahu concluded: "I say, however, from the bottom of our hearts, that we also share in the grief, but also see the greatness and are more determined than ever to ensure the eternity of Israel. We are doing it here, Chabad emissaries are doing it around the world, and we will be victorious. We are victorious, and we will continue being victorious."