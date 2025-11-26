An unusual assault occurred several days ago in the city of Be'er Sheva. In the evening hours, three Bedouins entered the Ezra youth movement branch in the city and attacked the councilors who were present.

Following the attack, the instructors' parents turned to the Minister of National Security, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who forwarded the complaint for immediate handling by the Israel Police.

The police's Southern District launched a rapid Investigation and located the three suspects, residents of the Negev, who were arrested shortly thereafter.

The police decided to document the suspects after their arrest by photographing them against the backdrop of an Israeli flag, similar to security detainees.

Police sources told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, "This is a serious case. We will continue to act for the security of the residents of Be'er Sheva and the Negev."

Ben-Gvir's office praised the police's actions. "Upon the families' appeal, Minister Ben-Gvir forwarded the matter to the police for examination. Minister Ben-Gvir is proud of Southern District commander Commissioner Haim Bublil and his officers who work constantly, and in this case too acted quickly."