בפעם השניה בשלושה ימים - בן גביר בתארבין צילום: דוברות

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, joined an operation carried out by the police as part of Operation New Order in the village of Tarabin in the Negev. The operation is a large-scale police effort to restore the rule of law in the region, particularly targeting Bedouin communities.

The operation was conducted following shooting incidents and vehicles being vandalized in the community of Givat Bar that occurred last Saturday.

This is the second time Minister Ben-Gvir has come to Tarabin in the past three days.

Upon his arrival the minister said, "We are fighting for our children. If the police are not in Tarabin the communities in the area will not be able to exist. This is not a war you finish in one day - and there are all kinds of background noises. We are taking a hard line against anyone who breaks the law, throws stones, burns vehicles and anyone who does not want us to be here. This is our home."