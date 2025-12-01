Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday spoke about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for pardon, stressing that his only consideration in the matter is the good of the nation.

"The issue of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a pardon is clearly provoking debate and is deeply unsettling for many people in the country, across different communities," Herzog said in a Hebrew-language video statement.

"I have already clarified that it will be handled in the most correct and precise manner. I will consider solely the best interests of the State of Israel and Israeli society."

He added: "One thing is clear to me: Violent discourse will not impact me; on the other hand, respectful discourse will definitely create a discussion. I invite the Israeli public to the President's Residence website to express their opinions and respond appropriately."

Earlier on Monday, sources close to Herzog said that Netanyahu's request for pardon is being seriously considered, along with the option to grant pardon in exchange for advancing elections, Channel 13 News reported.

However, sources close to Netanyahu clarified that “this is all or nothing - either an unconditional pardon, or the Prime Minister will continue his trial until acquittal.”

On Sunday , Netanyahu submitted a request for a presidential pardon, delivered via his attorney, Amit Hadad. The request comes roughly six years after the indictments were filed against him and does not include any admission of guilt or acceptance of responsibility.

In his request, Netanyahu wrote: "In recent years, tensions and disputes have increased between parts of the people and between the various state authorities. I am aware that the proceedings in my case have become a focus of fierce debates and bear broad public and ethical responsibility, out of an understanding of the implications of all the events as a result, and despite my personal interest in conducting the trial and proving my innocence until I am fully acquitted, I believe that the public interest dictates otherwise."

"Out of a public responsibility as Prime Minister to try to bring about reconciliation between the parts of the people, I have no doubt that the end of the trial will help to reduce the intensity of the flames in the debate that has arisen around it," Netanyahu added.

The Office of the President stated that Herzog "is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the President will responsibly and sincerely consider the request."

The request has been forwarded to the Pardons Department at the Justice Ministry to formulate an opinion, which will then be reviewed by various officials, including the legal adviser to the President’s Office and the relevant minister. Due to a conflict of interest, Minister Amichai Eliyahu is expected to handle the matter instead of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who is from Netanyahu's Likud party.