A man and woman in their 50s were killed early Wednesday morning in a serious collision between a private car and a truck on Route 1, near the Almog Junction in the Dead Sea area.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams arriving at the scene pronounced both victims dead.

Firefighters from the Binyamin district took part in the rescue operation, which was prolonged and complex. Firefighter commander Tzachi Ben Aharon, who commanded the shift, described, "This was a difficult and complicated scene, during which we needed to conduct an extended extraction operation due to the force of the crash."

"Throughout the extraction, we worked in coordination with medical teams, but in the end, they were left with no choice but to pronounce the victims' death."

Scene of the accident near the Dead Sea Credit: MDA

On Tuesday evening, a 78-year-old pedestrian died Tuesday evening from injuries sustained after she was struck by a private vehicle on Oved Ben Ami Street in Ashdod.

She was pronounced dead at Assuta Hospital after resuscitation efforts failed.

Emergency medical teams arriving at the scene found the woman without a pulse and not breathing.

"When we arrived, we saw a pedestrian lying on the road, without a pulse and not breathing, after being hit by a car," medics Orel Asulin, Elad Sofer, and Simcha Hasid of MDA Hatzalah South said.

The woman was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition and undergoing resuscitation efforts, but doctors were forced to declare her death.

The driver of the vehicle was detained for questioning. Traffic investigators from the Lachish District are examining the circumstances of the incident.