A post published by Itiya Dimantman-Eliya ahead of the Baba Sali’s hillulah has sparked widespread reactions on social media in recent days.

In the post, she shares a deeply moving personal story after she and her husband, Eitan, were seriously injured in a traffic accident at the Yitzhar junction about eight months ago.

According to her account, following a series of surgeries, doctors tried for days to wake her - without success. “Both families sat in the family room, and everyone was waiting for us to wake up," she wrote. She said that many prayers were held, songs were sung at her bedside, and even special prayers were conducted at the Western Wall. “Just watching a video today of the prayers and singing makes my whole body tremble," she noted.

During those days, she said, the family heard about a scarf attributed to the Baba Sali, which according to tradition is considered to “bring salvation." After significant efforts, the scarf was brought to the hospital. Her father placed it on her and said, “By the merit of the Baba Sali’s modesty." Shortly afterward, she began to gradually regain consciousness.

“I remember opening my eyes with great effort and seeing my father in front of me, crying, sobbing, and overwhelmed with emotion like I had never heard before," she wrote. “Everyone around me was shouting and excited - and I barely understood what was happening."

She went on to recount words shared by her husband Eitan, who feels a strong connection to the Baba Sali. He told her that Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu of blessed memory once asked the Baba Sali how his blessings were successful and he reportedly replied: “My eyes do not see what is forbidden to see, and my mouth does not take in what is forbidden to take in."

She concluded her post by writing: “All this my eyes have seen and my ears have heard. And I - just a simple Ashkenazi woman - but may it be God’s will that soon my eyes will see and my ears will hear many more miracles and salvations, by the merit of our master Baba Sali."