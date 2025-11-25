More than 21 months after the disappearance of 9-year-old Hymanut Kassou, Israeli search teams and lawmakers gathered on Sunday for a renewed large-scale operation aimed at finding any trace of the missing child and raising public awareness.

The search took place near Tzfat, where Hymanut disappeared on February 25, 2024. The effort included Israel Police officers and volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs that has been heavily involved in the search for some time.

In an uncommon show of cross-party unity, a bipartisan group of Members of Knesset joined the operation as well, including Tsega Melaku (Likud), Tzvika Fogel (Otzma Yehudit), Naor Shiri (Yesh Atid), and Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit).

Searchers urged the public to spread awareness of the disappearance and come forward with any information they may have on Hymanut's whereabouts.