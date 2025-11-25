About 140,000 Likud members are expected to go to the polls in the party’s internal elections, to be held at roughly 85 branches across the country, and will include the election of branch councils and some 1,500 new members of the Likud Central Committee.

Polling stations will open at 09:00 and close at 21:00, except at small branches where voting will end at 19:00.

A total of about 3,500 Central Committee members will be elected, of whom roughly 500-1,000 will hold positions ex officio.

In Jerusalem, the largest Likud branch with about 7,000 registered members, MK Amit Halevi is running against a joint list of Ministers Dudi Amsalem and Nir Barkat.

The elections are to be followed by a general convention at which the new Likud Central Committee members will be elected. There will then be elections will be held for chair of the Central Committee, for the chair of the secretariat, and for the secretariat.

The Central Committee determines several important aspects of the Likud party's function, including its internal agenda, tribunals, regulations, and a part of the composition of the list for Knesset.

The last election was held in 2012. The current one was only called after significant internal pressure from Likud members hoping to challenge incumbents for key leadership positions in the party.

Likud primaries are also expected in the near future as a prelude to the 2026 elections.