A Channel 12 News poll published this evening shows that if elections were held today, the Likud party, led by Netanyahu, would receive 27 seats, followed by Naftali Bennett's party with 22-unchanged from last week.

The Democrats party, led by Yair Golan, would receive 10 seats (a decrease of one seat), while Yesh Atid, Shas, Yisrael Beytenu, and Otzma Yehudit each receive 9 seats. The Yeshar! party of Gadi Eisenkot is strengthening, with 8 seats. United Torah Judaism would get 7 seats, and Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am would each receive 5 seats.

Parties not passing the electoral threshold: Blue and White (2.9%), Religious Zionism (2.5%), Balad (1.6%), and the Reservists Party (1.2%).