Several months ago the Jerusalem District Court ruled that the attackers Moataz Haj Mahmoud and Bilal Jaabari, who assaulted the Yeshuvayev family's home in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood about three years ago, must compensate them with more than NIS 1.6 million, after the attackers failed to file a statement of defense.

After the court ruling, the Honenu organization, through attorney Yehuda Sharki, turned to the enforcement authorities to collect the amount ordered by the court.

The attackers then filed a request to annul the verdict. The court granted the attackers' request to annul the ruling, but held that their request was not filed on time and ordered them to pay court costs of NIS 3,500 from their personal funds to the family.

Attorney Sharki said, "The Honenu organization gives meaning to the maxim 'Jewish blood is not free'. Honenu will fight in every possible legal arena against those who attack Jews or their property, including enforcement proceedings. They will pay the damages from their own pocket."