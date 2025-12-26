Firefighting and rescue teams were called Friday morning to respond to a fire that broke out in an apartment in a four-story residential building in the Ma'alot Dafna neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Teams arriving at the scene identified heavy smoke coming from the window of a second-story apartment. During the fire, several residents escaped to the building's roof. Firefighting teams worked to extinguish the source of the fire while simultaneously conducting a thorough search of all floors to locate any trapped individuals.

The firefighters succeeded in rescuing a couple with a baby from the apartment, which was filled with smoke. They were transferred to medical personnel on-site for treatment.

A total of four people suffering from smoke inhalation were evacuated to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, where they were successfully treated.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.