Firefighters rescue the infant from the burning apartment
Firefighters rescue the infant from the burning apartmentFire and Rescue Service Jerusalem spokesperson

Firefighting and rescue teams were called Friday morning to respond to a fire that broke out in an apartment in a four-story residential building in the Ma'alot Dafna neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Teams arriving at the scene identified heavy smoke coming from the window of a second-story apartment. During the fire, several residents escaped to the building's roof. Firefighting teams worked to extinguish the source of the fire while simultaneously conducting a thorough search of all floors to locate any trapped individuals.

The firefighters succeeded in rescuing a couple with a baby from the apartment, which was filled with smoke. They were transferred to medical personnel on-site for treatment.

A total of four people suffering from smoke inhalation were evacuated to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, where they were successfully treated.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.