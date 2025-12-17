תיעד את המעשה בטיקטוק: ערבי רקד על ניידת משטרה - ונעצר צילום: דוברות המשטרה

A few days ago, Jerusalem police officers were called to the eastern portion of the city for an incident. Shortly afterward, they noticed a video on TikTok in which a man was seen on the roof of a police vehicle, dancing and making vulgar gestures, while one of the onlookers filmed his actions.

The suspect was rapidly located yesterday. He is a neighborhood resident in his 30s and was detained for questioning on suspicion of disorderly conduct in a public place. At the end of the interrogation he was released under restrictive conditions.