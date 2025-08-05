Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion declared on Tuesday that he plans on imposing a congestion charge on every vehicle entering the capital after construction on the rail system in the city is completed.

The Mayor announced at the Israel Conference on Transportation and Parking: "We will make it difficult for those who use a car to enter the city. The moment the intercity train (to the City Center and Khan Theater stations) is completed, the three light rail lines (Blue, Green, and Red) are operational, and the micromobility in the city improves, we will make it more difficult for car users to enter the city. We are building giant parking lots at all entrances to the city; whoever insists on entering the city with a car will have to pay."

Lion added that "the transportation situation in Jerusalem is not easy at the moment, but I go to Tel Aviv and see that there it's worse. I promise that within a few years, there will be a real revolution and Jerusalem will be the first to get out of the traffic jams.

"Soon we will feel relief, on September 1st, when the light rail is restored. I hope there won't be any screw ups. In addition, at the end of January, part of the Green Line will open. Jerusalem is the next big thing in Israel."