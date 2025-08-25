In just 24 hours after registration opened, more than 100 chess players from 23 different countries signed up to compete in the Jerusalem Open, an international rapid chess tournament set to take place on November 26-27 in Jerusalem.

Organized for the second year in a row, the Jerusalem Open is supported by Israel’s Ministry of Culture and Sport, headed by Minister Miki Zohar, and will be hosted at the Ramada Hotel. The event is open to the public and marks the first international chess championship held in Israel since the outbreak of the current conflict.

Participants from countries including the United States, Germany, Denmark, Angola, South Africa, Russia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, and others are expected to attend. Among them will be dozens of Grandmasters, the highest title in chess, as well as well-known national representatives, helping to boost Israel’s international image during a challenging time.

The event will follow the rapid chess format, a dynamic and fast-paced version of the game where players have significantly less time to make moves, resulting in intense and engaging matches.

According to the Israel Chess Federation, the Jerusalem Open is part of a broader resurgence of chess in the country, which has recently seen a surge in local and international events from Afula to Eilat. The growing popularity is making chess more accessible to people across Israel.

The tournament offers a prize pool of €30,000 and is expected to attract around 400 participants.

Minister Miki Zohar welcomed the tournament's return, stating: “The international chess tournament in Jerusalem is proof of the power of culture and sport to bridge nations and strengthen Israel’s international standing. Even during challenging times, Israel is proud to host such a prestigious event.”

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, who is also hosting the event, added: “Jerusalem, the city of Israel’s kings, once again becomes the home of the game of kings. Chess fosters mental and social skills, personal development, and challenge. I welcome all participants and hope they enjoy this unique experience.”

Dr. Tzvika Barkai, chairman of the Israel Chess Federation, emphasized the event’s significance: “The Jerusalem Open is more than a tournament; it symbolizes Israel’s growing stature in the global chess community.”

Gil Borochovsky, CEO of the federation, noted: “The success of this championship reflects years of investment, collaboration, and vision. Hosting players from around the world in Jerusalem shows the city's role as a hub of history, culture, and dialogue. Chess is a bridge between worlds, and this event proves that."