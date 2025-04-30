The walls of the Old City, the Chords Bridge, and other buildings throughout Jerusalem were illuminated on Tuesday evening in honor of the eve of Israel's Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror Attacks.

The Jerusalem Municipality projected the names of the fallen and memorial candles on the Old City walls. On the Chords Bridge, the Israeli flag was displayed alongside the word "Yizkor."

Many other buildings across the capital were lit up in blue and white.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said, "On this evening, as Jerusalem is bathed in the light of remembrance, we all stand together with the bereaved families. Jerusalem pauses, bows its head, and embraces with love all those who have lost their most precious loved ones. Every stone in this city carries a story of heroism, sacrifice, and resilience. We pledge to remember, to never forget anyone, and to carry in our hearts the legacy of the fallen—to live here together, to build, to believe, and to protect the home that is so dear to us all."

"On behalf of all Jerusalem residents, I send a warm embrace to the bereaved families and promise—you will never be alone. The entire city is with you, remembering, grieving, and honoring. May the memory of the fallen be blessed forever."