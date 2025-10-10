גשר המיתרים עם דגלי ארה"ב וישראל אבי מזרחי

The Jerusalem Municipality lit up the walls of the Old City and the Chords Bridge on Thursday evening with the flags of the United States and Israel, in a gesture of gratitude to US President Donald Trump and the American administration for their role in securing the release of hostages and ending the war.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion stated, “Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, salutes and thanks US President Donald Trump and the American administration for their courageous leadership and determined efforts that helped bring about the release of the hostages and the end of the war. This is a moment of hope and faith, joy and unity.”

He added, “This achievement, made possible through close cooperation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government, reflects the strength of the true partnership and enduring alliance between our nations.”