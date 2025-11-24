A shepherd from Beit Karnayim Farm - one of the most strategically significant farms established in the Binyamin Regional Council in recent years - was attacked this morning (Monday) by dozens of Arab rioters. At the last moment, after the farm owner initiated a suspect apprehension procedure, the shepherd managed to escape.

The incident occurred in the late morning hours, when dozens of rioters arrived in the area of the Beit Karnayim Farm. The farm was established by the Binyamin Regional Council to block the Palestinian Authority’s attempts to seize state lands in the region. It is considered one of the most strategic areas in Binyamin, overlooking the city of Modi’in and the center of the country - an area the Palestinian Authority has been attempting to seize for a long time.

The rioters threw stones at the shepherd, stole his bag, and took the donkey he was using. The shepherd managed to flee, and the farm owner initiated a suspect apprehension procedure to scare the rioters off and prevent harm to the farm’s residents. Miraculously, no Israelis were injured.

In the past two years, dozens of strategic farms have been established across Binyamin to protect state lands - particularly in western Binyamin, near the country’s central region - which constitute Israel’s land reserves. These farms are located in areas that most Israelis do not reach and which face massive attempts by the Palestinian Authority to take over.

In recent months, there have been numerous attacks by Arab rioters against shepherds moving through the area - incidents that often receive little media coverage and insufficient public attention. About two weeks ago, Arabs attempted to infiltrate Beit Karnayim Farm under the cover of darkness and were stopped by the farm owner at the last moment.

Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, stated: “In recent years the Binyamin Council has established many farms whose purpose is to prevent the Arab takeover of our land. The fact that vile terrorists try to harm the heroes who settle and protect the land despite the threats proves how Zionist and essential this effort is. They know how critical this work is for Israel’s future.”

“We know the media tends to inflame isolated incidents on the ground while ignoring the vital daily and nightly work our farmers do, often at personal risk. This incident reminds us again who the real enemy is and what we are facing. It’s either us or them - and we are determined to win this battle.”