Palestinian Authority Arabs on Monday morning attacked a Jewish shepherd, causing a head injury.

The attack, which took place in the Mu'arrajat area near Mevo'ot Yericho, left the Jewish shepherd with a light injury to his head.

Magen David Adom (MDA) evacuated the victim to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

In April, 14-year-old Binyamin Achimeir went missing in the area of Malachei Hashalom. His body was found the next day, murdered in a terrorist attack.

Camera footage showing the terrorist who murdered Binyamin Achimeir at the gate to the Malachei Hashalom farm where Achimeir worked, still holding a knife.

The footage was shown during a special meeting aimed at investigating a series of failures surrounding the murder and the search for Achimeir's body. Taken three-and-a-half hours after the murder, it shows the terrorist pacing at the farm gate before abruptly leaving the area.