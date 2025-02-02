Ten Arab rioters assaulted two Jewish shepherds from the Kashuala Farm in Gush Etzion with clubs and rocks on Saturday in the grazing fields near the community of Gvaot.

The violent incident lasted about three hours, during which the shepherds' lives were in danger. Security forces arrived at the scene after an hour.

As a result, a 19-year-old shepherd suffered serious head injuries from rocks that were thrown at him. He was evacuated in moderate condition to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

After security forces arrived at the scene, they chased the assailants, most of whom managed to flee, but two were arrested.

The assault joins a series of similar attacks that took place in the pastures of the Kashuala Farm recently. The farmers have been tending their flocks in the area for 13 years and suffer from repetitive harassment from rioters.

The farm stated: "We strongly condemn the violent attack and expect the police and IDF to bring those responsible to justice. Shepherds can't live in constant fear for their lives while doing their job."

The Hashomer Yosh security organization stated: "We are shocked by the rising violence in the pasturelands in Judea and Samaria, repetitive attacks on shepherds are not acceptable and they must be stopped immediately. This severe incident emphasizes the urgent need to take significant steps to protect the shepherds. Israel must increase the presence of the security forces in the pasturelands, toughen the punishment of the assailants, and work to eliminate the terrorism against the farmers."