Officials familiar with the matter of the deceased hostages stated that Hamas holds full information on all four whose bodies remain in the Gaza Strip, according to a report Wednesday evening by Kan 11 News.

According to the sources, this information is not exclusive to bodies of hostages held by Hamas and also includes details regarding hostages held by the Islamic Jihad organization.

The officials stressed the need to intensify diplomatic and security pressure on Hamas to secure the return of all four deceased hostages, emphasizing that partial agreements or compromises are unacceptable. “They must all be brought back - down to the very last one.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that search efforts for the bodies are currently underway in coordination between Red Cross representatives and Hamas, as part of broader efforts to resolve the issue of captives and missing persons.

Earlier on Wednesday, the newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported that one of the four deceased hostages is held by Hamas, another by Islamic Jihad, and the remaining two are located in territory under Israeli control - east of the Yellow Line.